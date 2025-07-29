'Walk-on' baseball coach and substitute groundskeeper at California high school charged with sex crimes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A "walk-on" baseball coach and substitute groundskeeper at a California high school was charged with sex crimes against a female student, prosecutors said.

Gabriel Vigil, 34, was working at Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo High School in Long Beach when he committed the crimes, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

He was charged with one felony count each of sexual penetration of a person under 18, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger, oral copulation of a person under 18, contacting a minor for a sexual offense and distributing or showing pornography to a minor.

FORMER PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHER, 33, CHARGED AFTER 'PROLONGED PATTERN OF ABUSE' WITH TEEN BOY

"Sex predators who exploit their position of trust in a school setting and target minors should know that my office will work with law enforcement to find you, arrest you and hold you fully accountable," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. "We fully support the victim in this case as prosecutors in our Sex Crimes Division seek justice against the perpetrator."

Vigil was also charged with two felony counts of meeting a minor for lewd purposes. Vigil appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty. A judge set his bail at $250,000.

Prosecutors said Vigil committed multiple sex crimes against the female student at multiple locations, including his apartment.

ILLINOIS TEACHER INDICTED ON 52 ADDITIONAL CHARGES IN STUDENT SEXUAL ABUSE CASE

A spokesperson for the Long Beach Unified School District told Fox News Digital Vigil is no longer employed by the district.

"A reported incident involving a Cabrillo High School walk-on coach, who also served as a substitute groundskeeper, is currently under investigation," the spokesperson said. "Any matter that raises safety concerns is investigated promptly and thoroughly, and upon being reported, addressed in accordance with district protocols."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors believe there may be additional victims and are asking that they contact the Long Beach Police Department.