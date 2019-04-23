Waffle House suing man who killed 4 in restaurant, father

Waffle House is suing the man accused of killing four people in an attack on a Nashville, Tennessee, branch of their restaurant last year.

The suit filed Monday in state court seeks damages from Travis Reinking and his father, Jeffrey. It claims the elder Reinking was part of a civil conspiracy because he returned several guns to his son that had been confiscated and left in the father's care. It adds the father knew his son was mentally unstable and dangerous.

One of the guns returned was a Bushmaster XM-15 used in the April 22, 2018, attack.

Besides at least $100,000 in damages, the Georgia-based restaurant chain wants the Reinkings to indemnify it against legal claims arising from the shooting.

Travis Reinking remains jailed on murder charges. His father's attorney didn't answer his phone late Tuesday.