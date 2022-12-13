Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

WA man arrested after walking into courthouse with several rifles, bulletproof vest

An armed man was taken into custody after a 3-hour standoff with Washington officials

Associated Press
A courthouse in Washington state was locked down for several hours on Monday as authorities negotiated with and later arrested an armed man in the building's lobby, law enforcement officials said.

The standoff at the county courthouse in Everett, north of Seattle, began at around 12:30 p.m., The Herald reported. The man was taken into custody about three hours later, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. No one was hurt.

Selena Rios told the newspaper that she came to the courthouse with her 5-year-old child around 12:25 p.m. and that the armed man walked in right after them.

A man was arrested after a 3-hour-long standoff at a Washington courthouse. The man was armed with several rifles and a bulletproof vest.

She said the man appeared to have several rifles and a bulletproof vest. He refused to put them down when ordered by officers, Rios said by text message. Officials moved her and her son to a small room as the courthouse went into lockdown, she said.

Other buildings at the governmental campus were also locked down, and nearby streets were closed. No further information was immediately released.