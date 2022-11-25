Virginia Walmart gunman's manifesto claims he was 'betrayed' by coworkers he killed, felt 'led by' Satan

Andre Bing — an employee and accused gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart — left a manifesto blaming the deadly violence on "torment" by coworkers and demonic influences.

"Sorry God, I've failed you, this was not your fault but my own. I failed to listen to the groans of the holy spirit which made me a poor representation of You," Bing wrote in a note released Friday by Chesapeake police.

Chesapeake city officials identified Bing as the gunman believed to have killed six people before police say he turned his pistol on himself.

Bing legally purchased the 9mm handgun from a local store on the morning of the shooting, police revealed Friday. He had no criminal history. Police found a box of ammunition and "various items in reference to the 9mm handgun (box, receipt, other paperwork)" at Bing's home.

Bing wrote that he "was harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom," specifically mentioning an incident in which his "dignity was completely taken away beyond repair by my phone getting hacked."

The "Death note" includes multiple anecdotes of what Bing believed was targeted harassment from his coworkers. He goes on to state he believed that those around him were intentionally harassing him and sabotaging his life.

"A few months back I had overheard [REDACTED] talking to [REDACTED] and he told me that he had been trying to get rid of me since day one. After I heard that I lashed out. The associates gave me twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my down fall the last day. That's why they suffer the same fate as me."

He closed the screed by claiming he was a "loving" person and saying that what he had wanted to find a wife but that he "didn't deserve one."

"My true intent was never to murder anyone believe it or not, I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me. I just wanted a wife that was equally yoked as I and obsessed over the though; however, I didn't deserve a wife."

The document has recurring religious themes and references to both God and the demonic, with Bing writing, "Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan."

At one point, Bing says a coworker was "emanating with the holy spirit" and "unlike me she actually listened to the holy spirit."

He then recounts that the person, "knew they were antagonizing me so one day she approached me in personnel and apologized to me. On her last day she looked me in the eyes terrified by a demonic aura."

The text closes with the statement, "My God forgive me for what I'm going to do."