Virginia
Published

Virginia toddler shoots himself, mother wanted for child neglect

The 2-year-old shot himself with a firearm after his mother left him unattended

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Police are looking for a mother who allegedly left her 2-year-old unattended with a firearm who shot himself in the hand.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 7600 block of Monitor Court in Manassas, Virginia, on Oct. 26 at about 11:33 p.m. to investigate a shooting with injury. 

The investigation revealed the 2-year-old victim was allegedly left unattended by his mother, Christalle Phillips Moat, and located an unsecured firearm. While handling the firearm, the victim fired a round, which hit him in the hand.

Christalle Phillips Moat, brought her 2-year-old son to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Christalle Phillips Moat, brought her 2-year-old son to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. (Fox 5)

The boy's injuries were not life-threatening, police said. Child Protection Service notified police that the family members and Moat brought her son to an area hospital for treatment, but disappeared shortly after.

Now, authorities are looking for the boy's mother, who is charged with felony child neglect.

Prince William County Police Department is looking for Christalle Phillips Moat who allegedly left her 2-year-old son unsupervised. The toddler found his way to a loaded gun and shot himself with it.

Prince William County Police Department is looking for Christalle Phillips Moat who allegedly left her 2-year-old son unsupervised. The toddler found his way to a loaded gun and shot himself with it. (Prince William County Police Department)

On Tuesday, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Moat. Attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful. 

She is described as a Black female, 5-foot-1, 105 pounds., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with more information about her whereabouts can contact the police department at 703-792-7000. Tips can also be submitted online.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 