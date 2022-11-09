Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Virginia homeowner shoots intruder who broke into residence

Fairfax, Virginia, police say a homeowner shot an intruder who broke into his home on Wednesday night

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Fairfax, Virginia, police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Oakton, and when they arrived they found a man dead at the scene who allegedly broke into the residence.

Fairfax County Police sent out a tweet at about 6:50 p.m. saying officers were at the scene of a fatal shooting at a home on Waples Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the tweet.

Fairfax County Police said the homeowner shot and killed the man before calling 911. 

"All parties are accounted for & there is no apparent ongoing threat to the community," the tweet read. "Detectives and a PIO are responding to the scene."

FOX 5 DC reported that police held a press conference in which they said an intruder broke into a home before being shot and killed by the homeowner.

The intruder allegedly went inside the Oakton, Virginia house with a "large landscaping rock." 

The homeowner and the alleged intruder got into an altercation outside before the homeowner went back inside and got a gun, police said. The man then went inside the house with a "large landscaping rock." 

Police said the homeowner shot and killed the man before calling 911. 

Officers said an intruder broke into a home before getting shot and killed by the homeowner in Oakton, Virginia.

No one was injured besides the alleged intruder, according to police. 

Police are continuing the investigation, including on working to identify who the intruder was. 

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.