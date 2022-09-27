Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia
Published

Philly police search for man accused of home invasion, sexual assault of senior citizen

Zyree Downing, 22, named by police as a suspect in the sexual assault of a 71-year-old woman

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia police are looking for a man accused of entering a senior citizen's home through an unlocked door and assaulting her before forcing her to undress.

Zyree Downing, 22, was named by police as a suspect in the assault of a 71-year-old woman inside a home in mid-September, FOX 29 reports. 

Authorities believe Downing entered the home through an unlocked door and demanded money from her.

When she refused, Downing allegedly punched the victim in the head and back, then started choking her. Investigators say he then forced the victim to disrobe and sexually assaulted her.

FBI ARREST OF PENNSYLVANIA PRO-LIFE ACTIVIST 'STINKS TO HIGH HEAVEN,' FORMER PROSECUTOR SAYS: 'LOSER CASE'

Zyree Downing, 22, is a suspect in the heinous assault of a 71-year-old woman inside a Philadelphia home in mid-September. 

Zyree Downing, 22, is a suspect in the heinous assault of a 71-year-old woman inside a Philadelphia home in mid-September. 

Downing is believed to have taken the victim's cell phone and credit card before taking off in her gray 2014 Totoya Corolla.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information on Downing's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.