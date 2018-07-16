Virginia school named for Confederate general to be renamed

School officials in Virginia are renaming a school named for a Confederate general.

Media outlets report that after a one-hour debate Monday the Roanoke School Board voted 6-1 to rename Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

The school will be renamed John P. Fishwick Middle School. Fishwick was the son of immigrants who was in Roanoke and served as the Norfolk & Western Railway president from 1970 to 1981.

Superintendent Rita Bishop says renaming the school could cost at least $170,000. The school's basketball court, athletic and band uniforms, and signage will be replaced.

Board member Bill Hopkins cast the lone vote against the change, citing the general opinion of the southeast Roanoke community and costs.

A special committee released a report calling for renaming the school in late June.