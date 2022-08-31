Expand / Collapse search
Virginia police: 'Extraordinary' Good Samaritan captured suspect after deadly shooting

Virginia victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Fairfax County Police say

Greg Norman
An "extraordinary" Good Samaritan is being hailed by police in Virginia for holding down a gunman following a shooting. 

The incident, in which the victim later died at a local hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, happened Tuesday afternoon in Hybla Valley, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. 

"Preliminarily, we believe the Good Samaritan involved heard the gunshots and stepped in to detain the shooter as officers arrived," Fairfax County Police spokesperson Katherine Hayek told reporters. 

The shooting happened near this apartment complex in Hybla Valley, Fairfax County Police say.

The suspect is now in custody and two handguns were recovered by responding officers. 

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available, but police said both people involved were in their 20s. 

The Good Samaritan was not injured in the chaos. 

"In our police department, when we do come across somebody that does extraordinary things in our community, we like to recognize their efforts," Fairfax County Police Maj. Eli Cory said. 

"We actually have a good Samaritan award that we give out periodically, so I definitely know that’s something we’re going to talk about, awarding to this person," he added. 