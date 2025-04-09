Virginia parents arrested after gun went off inside 3rd grader's backpack at school

A pair of Virginia parents were arrested after their third-grade son grabbed an unsecured handgun inside the home, put it in his backpack and went to school, where it inadvertently went off during class, according to officials.

Ciara Armstead, 36, and Terrence Carroll Jr., 34, were charged with recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm so as to endanger the life or limb of a child under the age of 14, a misdemeanor, and willfully or negligently causing or permitting the life of a child to be endangered, a felony.

The child had found an unsecured handgun in his home and put the gun into his backpack before going to school at Lee Hill Elementary School in Spotsylvania County on Monday, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Monday, the child reached into his backpack during class to grab something and inadvertently pulled the trigger on the gun, the sheriff's office said.

After the gun went off, the teacher immediately evacuated all 26 students from the classroom and notified the School Resource Officer of the incident.

There were no physical injuries to any children or staff, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said its investigation found that the child did not intend to harm anyone.

Armstead and Carroll Jr. were released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Both have an arraignment scheduled for Friday in Spotsylvania County Juvenile Domestic Court.

The child is not facing charges in connection with the incident.