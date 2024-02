Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Five days after a man dressed in a hospital gown and with an IV attached to his arm allegedly stole an ambulance from the Virginia hospital where he was being treated, the 32-year-old suspect was arrested.

Rickey Lowe was arrested Friday and served with a warrant for grand larceny after he was found by detectives near a hotel in Manassas, Virginia, – where he lives – the Fairfax County Police Department said in a Saturday news release.

Lowe had been a passenger in a Toyota Corolla on Monday that was reported stolen from a home in Manassas and was allegedly driven by Xxeavius Romoance Marlow, 29.

After Marlow crashed the car, he, Lowe and three other passengers were taken to Fairfax Hospital where Lowe later stole the ambulance, police said.

VIRGINIA HOSPITAL PATIENT STEALS AMBULANCE AFTER WALKING OUT IN MEDICAL GOWN IV IN ARM: POLICE

"While not yet discharged, he walked away from treatment with an IV in his arm, jumped in a private transport ambulance and stole it," police said earlier this week.

Lowe has been released from the hospital and charged with grand larceny. He is being held without bond.

MISSING BODY FOUND IN CHICAGO DAYS AFTER VAN STOLEN FROM FUNERAL HOME; POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT

After escaping from the emergency room, the ambulance Lowe had been allegedly driving was found abandoned in Annandale, Virginia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lowe is being held on a $2,000 bond.