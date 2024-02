Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A hospital patient is wanted in Virginia after he walked out of his treatment and stole an ambulance while still wearing a hospital gown and with an IV still in his arm on Monday, authorities said.

The theft happened around 9:30 p.m. outside Inova Fairfax Hospital, where the suspect had been receiving treatment following a vehicle crash on I-66, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

"While not yet discharged, he walked away from treatment with an IV in arm, jumped in a private transport ambulance and stole it," the department said, adding a photo of the suspect taken inside the ambulance.

While the ambulance was later recovered, police have yet to find the suspect.

Police identified the man as 32-year-old Rickey Lowe of Manassas, FOX5 Atlanta reported.

He is described as a Black man weighing 300 pounds with a shaved head and tattoos on his arms.

Police said Lowe was a passenger in a crash on U.S. Route 50 in Virginia earlier that day, the station reported.

Police believe the vehicle Lowe was in had been stolen from a home in Manassas. Investigators recovered two firearms and narcotics from inside the vehicle following the crash, according to the local station.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to contact police.