Dog caught on doorbell camera stealing package from neighbor's front porch

A woman in Tennessee who was waiting for an Amazon delivery learned that the package she ordered had been taken by an unexpected, furry thief.

The homeowner, Olivia, whose surname has been omitted for privacy reasons, received an email notification from Amazon stating that one of her packages had been delivered, a Ring representative shared with Fox News Digital.

The Indian Mound resident reviewed her Ring doorbell app which showed her neighbor's dog approaching her front porch.

"There were a couple different times on the Ring app where I saw the neighbor’s dog was interested in the package but as I was reviewing it I thought, 'There's no way he can pick it up and take off with it,'" Olivia told Ring.

Much to Olivia's amazement, the neighbor's dog scooped up the package and fled the scene.

She and her husband rushed outside to retrieve the package, according to Ring.

"We had ordered my son new basketball shoes that he needed that day, so it was very alarming," Olivia said.

Olivia and her husband found the box completely shredded, and the athletic shoes had a few bite marks.

Olivia felt relief after discovering the shoes had not been destroyed, but she was still "pretty mad," Ring reported.

She watched the video again and was amused that her family's own dog, a one-year-old Great Pyreneese and lab mix, also appeared in the clip and looked on as the thieving pooch took off.

"My dog, Carolina, was just sitting there and watching it. I thought that was very much [like] her," Olivia said.

Both Olivia and her husband would have blamed their one-year-old pup for the demolished package if it were not for the doorbell camera.

Olivia said she wasn't surprised the culprit was the neighbor’s pup since he often approaches her porch and sneaks away with dog food and toys.