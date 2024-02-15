Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Dog caught on doorbell camera stealing package from neighbor's front porch

The homeowner's own dog witnessed the 'pooch pirate' fleeing with the box: See the video

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
A doorbell camera captured the moment when a Tennessee homeowner's package was stolen from their front porch while their own pup watched the furry thief get away.

A woman in Tennessee who was waiting for an Amazon delivery learned that the package she ordered had been taken by an unexpected, furry thief.

The homeowner, Olivia, whose surname has been omitted for privacy reasons, received an email notification from Amazon stating that one of her packages had been delivered, a Ring representative shared with Fox News Digital.

The Indian Mound resident reviewed her Ring doorbell app which showed her neighbor's dog approaching her front porch.

"There were a couple different times on the Ring app where I saw the neighbor’s dog was interested in the package but as I was reviewing it I thought, 'There's no way he can pick it up and take off with it,'" Olivia told Ring.

dog stealing package from front door

A Tennessee resident learned that her neighbor's dog had stolen one of the packages she ordered, and the moment was all caught on her doorbell camera. (Ring)

Much to Olivia's amazement, the neighbor's dog scooped up the package and fled the scene.

She and her husband rushed outside to retrieve the package, according to Ring.

"We had ordered my son new basketball shoes that he needed that day, so it was very alarming," Olivia said.

Olivia and her husband found the box completely shredded, and the athletic shoes had a few bite marks.

dog snatching package from front door

The neighbor's dog (seen left) took off with the Tennessee family's delivery while their own pup, Carolina (seen right), looked on as the furry thief fled the scene. (Ring)

Olivia felt relief after discovering the shoes had not been destroyed, but she was still "pretty mad," Ring reported.

She watched the video again and was amused that her family's own dog, a one-year-old Great Pyreneese and lab mix, also appeared in the clip and looked on as the thieving pooch took off.

"My dog, Carolina, was just sitting there and watching it. I thought that was very much [like] her," Olivia said.

Ring doorbell split

Olivia's neighbor's pet dog stole the package and left some bite marks on the sneakers that were inside. (Ring)

Both Olivia and her husband would have blamed their one-year-old pup for the demolished package if it were not for the doorbell camera.

Olivia said she wasn't surprised the culprit was the neighbor’s pup since he often approaches her porch and sneaks away with dog food and toys.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 