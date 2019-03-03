Virginia firefighters save American flag as fire destroys building in viral video

Viral video shows two Virginia firefighters rescuing an American flag as a roaring fire destroyed a building housing a local Moose Lodge.

The Moose Lodge in Hopewell, Va., caught fire early Thursday.

“We took the opportunity to go up and save the flag as kind of a symbol of hope,” Hopewell Fire Chief Donny Hunter told "Fox & Friends" Sunday.

FIREFIGHTER SAVES AMERICAN FLAG FROM VIETNAM VETERAN'S BURNING HOME

A kneeling Hunter is seen lowering the flag as the fire rages. He is then joined by firefighter Timmy Cibula.

The video shows a third firefighter working the hose to protect Hunter and Cibula.

“I think the best statement was it just felt like the right thing because it’s a symbol and it’s a little bit of hope,” Hunter said.

PG&E: COMPANY EQUIPMENT 'PROBABLE' CAUSE OF CALIFORNIA FIRE

He described the response to what he and Cibula did as “overwhelming.”

“The flag means a lot to us especially in the fire service, we’re based on tradition,” Cibula said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter said they were touched when they returned the flag to the governor of the lodge.