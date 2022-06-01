Virginia man murdered at gas station, suspect identified, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was murdered at a gas station in Virginia Beach Tuesday evening and police have identified the shooting suspect, according to local reports.

Jawan Johnson, 19, was fatally shot in the chest at the Sunoco gas station, located at the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Pleasant Valley Road, 10 On Your Side reported.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. First responders pronounced Johnson dead at the scene, 13 News Now reported.

"My heart is so heavy, I loved my brother," his brother, Jaki Johnson, told the station. "I didn’t want to leave him like this."

On Wednesday, police confirmed the shooting as a homicide. They said a suspect has been identified but did not release the identity. It was not clear if the suspect had been arrested.

Police said there was no active threat to the community at large. No further details were released.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887.