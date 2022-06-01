Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Virginia man murdered at gas station, suspect identified, police say

Virginia police said there was no threat to the community at large

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A man was murdered at a gas station in Virginia Beach Tuesday evening and police have identified the shooting suspect, according to local reports. 

Jawan Johnson, 19, was fatally shot in the chest at the Sunoco gas station, located at the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Pleasant Valley Road, 10 On Your Side reported

The gas station where Tuesday evening's shooting took place. 

The gas station where Tuesday evening's shooting took place.  (Google Maps)

Officers responded to the shooting just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. First responders pronounced Johnson dead at the scene, 13 News Now reported

"My heart is so heavy, I loved my brother," his brother, Jaki Johnson, told the station. "I didn’t want to leave him like this." 

On Wednesday, police confirmed the shooting as a homicide. They said a suspect has been identified but did not release the identity. It was not clear if the suspect had been arrested. 

Police said there was no active threat to the community at large. No further details were released. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  