Massachusetts

Massachusetts man using blowtorch on roof to melt ice sets home on fire

Milton Fire Deputy Chief John Earner warns residents to 'get a professional company to take care of your ice'

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A Massachusetts homeowner accidentally set his house on fire while trying to melt ice buildup during a brutal winter stretch of arctic misery that has frustrated millions of Americans.

The fire broke out at a home in Milton, Massachusetts, after the man used a blowtorch to melt ice on his roof, Milton Fire Deputy Chief John Earner said. Flames quickly spread into the attic, turning what appeared to be a small flare-up into a major fire.

Witnesses said the fire escalated rapidly.

"He gets down, and then we see the flames just in the gutter," one neighbor told WCVB-TV. "All of a sudden, smoke was coming from everywhere. It just seemed like the whole roof was consumed."

Snow covers cars in Boston

Snow covers cars following a major storm on Jan. 26, 2026 in Boston. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Firefighters initially believed the blaze would be minor.

"We pulled the gutter off that side of the building thinking it was going to be a light fire, and the whole attic was fully involved," Earner said.

residents dig out driveway in Haverhill

A couple dig out their driveway and walkway following a winter storm that dumped more than a foot and a half of snow across the region, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Haverhill, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Crews battled the flames for hours while also dealing with freezing temperatures. Earner said firefighters in Milton, located about nine miles south of Boston, called in assistance from neighboring towns due to the extreme cold.

No one was injured in the fire, but neighbors said the incident serves as a warning as homeowners across the region struggle with snow and ice after days of harsh weather.

Residents dig out their cars in Boston

Residents dig out their cars in the South Boston neighborhood following a winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow across the region, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Officials noted that ice buildup from severe winter weather can be dangerous to remove without professional help.

"Just get a professional company to take care of your ice," Earner said. "Don’t get hurt. Don’t go up on your roofs."
