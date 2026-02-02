Massachusetts man using blowtorch on roof to melt ice sets home on fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Massachusetts homeowner accidentally set his house on fire while trying to melt ice buildup during a brutal winter stretch of arctic misery that has frustrated millions of Americans.

The fire broke out at a home in Milton, Massachusetts, after the man used a blowtorch to melt ice on his roof, Milton Fire Deputy Chief John Earner said. Flames quickly spread into the attic, turning what appeared to be a small flare-up into a major fire.

Witnesses said the fire escalated rapidly.

"He gets down, and then we see the flames just in the gutter," one neighbor told WCVB-TV. "All of a sudden, smoke was coming from everywhere. It just seemed like the whole roof was consumed."

RETIRED NYPD OFFICER COLLAPSES, DIES SHOVELING SNOW FOR CHURCHGOERS DURING DEVASTATING NORTHEAST WINTER STORM

Firefighters initially believed the blaze would be minor.

"We pulled the gutter off that side of the building thinking it was going to be a light fire, and the whole attic was fully involved," Earner said.

Crews battled the flames for hours while also dealing with freezing temperatures. Earner said firefighters in Milton, located about nine miles south of Boston, called in assistance from neighboring towns due to the extreme cold.

MILLIONS BRACE FOR 'CATASTROPHIC' ICE AS 18 STATES DECLARE EMERGENCY AMID HISTORIC WINTER STORM

No one was injured in the fire, but neighbors said the incident serves as a warning as homeowners across the region struggle with snow and ice after days of harsh weather.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials noted that ice buildup from severe winter weather can be dangerous to remove without professional help.

"Just get a professional company to take care of your ice," Earner said. "Don’t get hurt. Don’t go up on your roofs."