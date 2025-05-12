Viral Coast Guard video shows dramatic arrest of suspected drug smugglers in open ocean

A dramatic viral video from the Coast Guard shows service members completing a swift and precise drug interdiction against smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Members of the small-boat crew U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) conducted the operation on April 17, according to the military branch.

The video, taken by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley, shows the Kimball rapidly descending upon the suspected drug smugglers, with the service members barking commands that led to an immediate surrender.

"Hands up!" the service members can be heard yelling in Spanish at the suspects on the alleged smuggling vessel.

The men are then ordered onto their stomachs with their hands spread.

They immediately complied.

The crew then boarded the vessel and arrested the suspects.

"The fifth interdiction during Kimball's patrol is a great example of how complex it is to stop illegal activities on the open ocean," the Coast Guard said of the video taken by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley. "Kimball started with aerial surveillance then engaged tactical law enforcement, and then sank the vessel so it wouldn’t be a hazard to other vessels."

Through its five operations, the crew of the Kimball recovered a whopping $214 million worth of drugs and offloaded them in San Diego, the Coast Guard said.

"Illegal drugs pose a dangerous threat to the American people, and the men and women of the Coast Guard do everything in their power to interdict drugs before they reach our shores," the Coast Guard added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security.

