Crime

Viral Coast Guard video shows dramatic arrest of suspected drug smugglers in open ocean

The Coast Guard recovered millions of dollars' worth of illegal drugs

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
Dramatic moment Coast Guard captures drug smugglers in eastern Pacific Ocearn Video

A viral video circulating the web shows the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball dramatically stopping suspected drug traffickers in their tracks during an April open-ocean interdiction. 

A dramatic viral video from the Coast Guard shows service members completing a swift and precise drug interdiction against smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Members of the small-boat crew U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) conducted the operation on April 17, according to the military branch.

The video, taken by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley, shows the Kimball rapidly descending upon the suspected drug smugglers, with the service members barking commands that led to an immediate surrender.

coast guard cutter kimball drug interdiction

Crew on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball interdict a suspected drug smuggling vessel.  (U.S. Coast Guard via Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

"Hands up!" the service members can be heard yelling in Spanish at the suspects on the alleged smuggling vessel. 

The men are then ordered onto their stomachs with their hands spread. 

They immediately complied. 

Coast Guard Cutter Kimball

Crew on the U.S. Coast Cutter shout commands at suspected drug smugglers in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard via Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

The crew then boarded the vessel and arrested the suspects.

"The fifth interdiction during Kimball's patrol is a great example of how complex it is to stop illegal activities on the open ocean," the Coast Guard said of the video taken by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley. "Kimball started with aerial surveillance then engaged tactical law enforcement, and then sank the vessel so it wouldn’t be a hazard to other vessels."

Through its five operations, the crew of the Kimball recovered a whopping $214 million worth of drugs and offloaded them in San Diego, the Coast Guard said. 

U.S. Coast Guard Kimball

Crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Kimball board a boat and arrest suspected smugglers.  (U.S. Coast Guard via Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Wiley)

"Illegal drugs pose a dangerous threat to the American people, and the men and women of the Coast Guard do everything in their power to interdict drugs before they reach our shores," the Coast Guard added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security.

Fox News' Pilar Arias contributed to this report. 

