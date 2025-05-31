Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

‘Violent Venezuelan alien’ with possible TdA ties caught with knife during ICE takedown in San Diego: video

Video shows San Diego operation targeting multiple suspects, including a known member of violent Tren de Aragua gang

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
ICE agents confiscate knife from illegal immigrant, arrest others in West Coast takedowns Video

ICE agents confiscate knife from illegal immigrant, arrest others in West Coast takedowns

ICE shared video on X showing a knife being confiscated from a ‘violent Venezuelan alien' and the arrests of others, including a TdA gang member, during a San Diego sweep May 29. (Credit: @ICEgov via X)

ICE agents confiscated a knife from a "violent" Venezuelan migrant with possible gang ties during a tense arrest in San Diego captured on video and released by federal officials Saturday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shared the video on X, showing agents pinning the suspect to the ground outside what appears to be a residential building during a May 29 operation. 

After taking him down, officers removed a knife from the man.

TWO ILLEGAL VENEZUELAN IMMIGRANTS, SUSPECTED TDA GANG MEMBERS CHARGED IN DEADLY CHICAGO MASS SHOOTING

Illegal alien being subdued by ICE agents in San Diego

ICE shared video on X showing a knife being confiscated from a "violent Venezuelan alien" during a San Diego arrest tied to a May 29 sweep that resulted in eight arrests, including a suspected TdA member.  (@ICEgov via X)

The arrest was one of eight that day, part of a targeted operation supported by federal partners in San Diego. ICE says one of those taken into custody is a confirmed member of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA). 

It is unclear if the man in the video is the gang member.

"Our officers and agents often face extremely violent criminals carrying knives or firearms," ICE wrote in the post. "Securing our nation can be exceptionally dangerous, but our officers and agents are honored to protect our communities."

While the suspect is seen resisting arrest, he does not appear to brandish the knife, but officers locate and secure it quickly during the takedown.

TWO VENEZUELAN ILLEGAL ALIENS CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING, TORTURING, ATTEMPTING TO KILL WASHINGTON STATE WOMAN

ICE video screenshot showing a knife being confiscated from a ‘violent Venezuelan alien'

In a video shared by ICE, agents can be seen confiscating a knife from an unnamed illegal alien. (@ICEgov via X)

TdA is a powerful transnational criminal gang that originated in Venezuela and has rapidly spread across Latin America and into the U.S. 

Law enforcement agencies warn the group is involved in drug trafficking, extortion and smuggling operations, often targeting migrant communities.

Illegal alien arrested in San Diego

Later on in the video shared by ICE on X, more illegal aliens are apprehended by agents in San Diego during the May 29 operation. (@ICEgov via X)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ICE has not released the names or statuses of those arrested. 

San Diego has become a hot spot in the broader border crisis, where criminal networks increasingly exploit weak enforcement at the southern border.

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com