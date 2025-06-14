Violent anti-Trump protesters force LAPD to take action as peaceful day turns chaotic

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hours after thousands of people flocked to downtown Los Angeles for a day of demonstrations, the scene took a turn from peaceful to violent as rising unrest spurred police to deploy tear gas.

"The demonstration has taken the street. A DISPERSAL ORDER has been issued for all persons located on Alameda south of Aliso and North of Temple to immediately leave the area," LAPD wrote in a warning on X.

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF SAYS NEARLY A DOZEN DEPUTIES INJURED IN ANTI-ICE RIOTS

"People in the crowd are throwing rocks, bricks, bottles and other objects. Less lethal has been approved. Less lethal may cause discomfort and pain. It is advised that all persons leave the area," another alert read.

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman was on the scene and reported seeing glass bottles thrown at officers and what appeared to be gas deployed across the street from the area.

Fox News reported that LAPD, the LA County sheriff’s deputies, and SWAT are now on scene.

Deputies could be seen wearing riot gear on the front lines as officers announced an unlawful assembly had been declared and that gas would be deployed.

RODNEY KING RIOTS OFFICER SAYS LA MAYOR ACTED ‘TOO LATE’ AS ANTI-ICE VIOLENCE ENGULFS CITY

Video from the scene shows a large police presence, some on foot and others seen on horseback, boxing the crowd in.

A large group was also reported to be squaring off with police and chanting "peaceful protest!"

Police reported that "commercial grade fireworks" were also being thrown at police officers at the Temple and Main Street protest.

Police could also be heard on loudspeakers urging the crowd to disperse.

As the riot intensified, police were reported to have fired rounds of rubber bullets at demonstrators after some threw water bottles, glass bottles, and rocks at officers near city hall.

Homeland Security warned that severe consequences would come to anyone harming any law enforcement.

"Violence and intimidation against federal law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the agency posted in a warning on X.

DOZENS OF ANTI-ICE RIOTERS ARRESTED IN LA AS TRUMP SENDS IN NATIONAL GUARD TO QUELL VIOLENCE

"These violent rioters are fighting against LAW and ORDER," the statement continued.

Earlier in the day, LA Mayor Karen Bass pleaded with the public to protest peacefully.

"As people march across Los Angeles today, my call is please do not give the Administration an excuse to intervene," Bass said during a news conference.

"Let’s make sure we show the world the best of L.A. and our country. Let’s stand in contrast to the provocation, escalation, and violence of this Administration."

This comes as thousands are protesting across Los Angeles and nationwide Saturday, June 14, against the Trump administration, which also coincides with a military parade in D.C. and the president's 79th birthday.

The protests follow several days of nationwide protests against federal immigration raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna announced Friday that nearly a dozen deputies were injured during the ongoing riots after protesters launched rocks, Molotov cocktails and "high-grade pyrotechnics" at them.

Since Saturday, June 7, the LAPD has made over 500 arrests related to protest activity, according to the LAPD.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has continued to try and cast blame for the escalating protests on Trump, claiming that they were peaceful demonstrations before the National Guard and his rhetoric accelerated the conflict.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Newsom‘s office said that the Trump administration "didn’t even tap into the additional resources available to clean up their mess."

"Let’s be clear: The National Guard wasn’t needed in Los Angeles. State and local law enforcement were responding, and federal agencies didn’t even tap into the additional resources available to clean up their mess. Calls for troops to handle a protest show a basic misunderstanding of how public safety works — which is rather shocking for someone who used to have a badge."

Fox News Digital's Alex Koch, Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, and Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com