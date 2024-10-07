Villanova University student raped by Uber driver in dorm room, police say

An Uber driver sexually assaulted a Pennsylvania college student last month after dropping her off on campus, before demanding she pay for a mess made in his backseat, authorities said.

Mirvan Dinler, 26, was arrested last week and faces several criminal charges, including rape, related to the alleged Sept. 13 incident.

The unnamed victim, a 21-year-old Villanova University student, had requested an Uber after heading to a birthday party in Philadelphia with friends, according to a criminal complaint. She began to feel sick on the way to the venue and decided to go home, prosecutors said.

She told authorities that she arrived at the campus around 11 p.m. and was being escorted by Dinler to her dorm building.

He allegedly followed her into her room before raping her and forcing her to perform oral sex.

After the assault, Dinler left but came back a short time later to demand the woman give him money for a mess in his car. She handed him her cell phone, and he transferred $150 to a Venmo account under another name, court documents state.

He left soon after.

The next morning, the victim said she noticed someone had begun following her on Instagram with the same name as the Venmo account holder.

She reported the rape to the university, prosecutors said. The university referred Fox News Digital to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office for any inquiries.

An Uber spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Dinler was banned from the app.

"Sexual assault is a devastating crime that has no place in our society," the spokesperson said. "We are appalled by what’s been described, and banned the driver as soon as this was reported to us. We will assist law enforcement however we can."