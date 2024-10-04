Dallas Uber driver seen on video punching passenger after dispute over legroom

An Uber driver was captured on video punching a 68-year-old passenger in the back of the head in Dallas after he complained about a lack of legroom inside his vehicle, a report says.

The incident involving Suleman Gauba unfolded Wednesday in the city’s Design District as he and his wife called for an Uber to take them to a local Walmart, according to Fox4 Dallas.

"I cannot sit in the back seat," Gauba told the station, which reported that he complained to the driver about not having enough legroom in the rear of the car. "Very small place, you know?"

Gauba told Fox4 Dallas that the driver then informed him that he was canceling his ride and asked him to get out of the vehicle.

WOMAN JUST DROPPED OFF BY UBER IS BRUTALLY BEATEN IN RANDOM ATTACK

"At that time, my wife told him, ‘I’m calling the cops,’" he said.

Surveillance footage recorded by a hotel in the area then shows Gauba and the rideshare driver stepping out of the car at the same time.

As Gauba begins walking around the rear of the car, the driver punches him in the back of the head.

"I was thinking, you know, what’s happened with me? Why [did] he hit me?" Guaba told Fox4 Dallas.

UBER DRIVER ALLEGEDLY SHARES SEXUALLY EXPLICIT IMAGES, ATTEMPTS TO KIDNAP FEMALE RIDER IN CALIFORNIA

The Dallas Police Department tells Fox News Digital that a preliminary investigation has found that the victim first "entered the suspect’s vehicle, a ride share driver.

"The victim and suspect got into an argument and the suspect hit the victim in the head," police added. "The suspect left the location."

As of Saturday, the suspect – who in the footage appears to be a Black male last seen wearing a red shirt and dark pants -- has not been tracked down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.