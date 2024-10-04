Expand / Collapse search
Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Uber driver seen on video punching passenger after dispute over legroom

Dallas Police say suspect fled the scene following alleged assault

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Uber driver punches passenger in Dallas following dispute over legroom Video

Suleman Gauba says he was punched by an Uber driver in Dallas, Texas. (Credit: KDFW)

An Uber driver was captured on video punching a 68-year-old passenger in the back of the head in Dallas after he complained about a lack of legroom inside his vehicle, a report says. 

The incident involving Suleman Gauba unfolded Wednesday in the city’s Design District as he and his wife called for an Uber to take them to a local Walmart, according to Fox4 Dallas. 

"I cannot sit in the back seat," Gauba told the station, which reported that he complained to the driver about not having enough legroom in the rear of the car. "Very small place, you know?" 

Gauba told Fox4 Dallas that the driver then informed him that he was canceling his ride and asked him to get out of the vehicle.  

Uber passenger punched

In this surveillance video obtained by KDFW, an Uber driver  allegedly is seen punching a passenger in Dallas, Texas. (KDFW)

"At that time, my wife told him, ‘I’m calling the cops,’" he said. 

Surveillance footage recorded by a hotel in the area then shows Gauba and the rideshare driver stepping out of the car at the same time. 

As Gauba begins walking around the rear of the car, the driver punches him in the back of the head. 

"I was thinking, you know, what’s happened with me? Why [did] he hit me?" Guaba told Fox4 Dallas. 

Uber passenger punched in Dallas, Texas

Suleman Gauba was punched after complaining about the legroom in the back of the Uber, according to Fox4 Dallas. (KDFW)

The Dallas Police Department tells Fox News Digital that a preliminary investigation has found that the victim first "entered the suspect’s vehicle, a ride share driver. 

"The victim and suspect got into an argument and the suspect hit the victim in the head," police added. "The suspect left the location." 

As of Saturday, the suspect – who in the footage appears to be a Black male last seen wearing a red shirt and dark pants -- has not been tracked down. 

Uber passenger punched in the head

Gauba is seen falling to the ground after being punched on Wednesday in Dallas, Texas. (KDFW)

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

