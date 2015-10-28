Video shows train passenger zapped with stun gun, falling onto tracks

Transit officials say a commuter in Philadelphia has been zapped with a stun gun and thrown onto train tracks during a robbery and barely missed being electrocuted.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officials say the man was dozing in a car on the Market-Frankford elevated line as it pulled into Millbourne Station early Sunday. That's when a man and woman grabbed his backpack and ran off the train.

Surveillance video shows the victim jolting awake and chasing after them. He struggles with the man as the woman zaps him and pushes him onto the tracks.

The video shows him slowly getting to his feet, then tripping and landing on the electrified third rail. A transit official says a thin cover on the rail prevented him from being electrocuted.

Police are looking for the suspects.