Norridge, Illinois police are searching for at least three Black men who were seen on video smashing through glass display cases of a mall jewelry store and stealing fists full of items.

The Norridge Police Department said officers responded to a report of three Black men stealing items from Zevar Jewelers in the Harlem and Irving Mall at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police shared a video on Facebook of the jewelry heist, which was captured by a bystander.

In the video, the three men are seen standing close to each other in the middle of the store, with two men holding bags and another man stuffing jewelry in his pockets.

The camera turns away from the scene when the sound of glass breaking rings through the mall.

The next thing the camera captured was one man carrying a red and white bag walking, then turning toward a glass case and smashing it with his hand. He was seen reaching into the case and grabbing some of the merchandise before the camera cuts off.

Police said the suspects got away with an unknown amount of watches and jewelry.

They were seen fleeing from the scene in a dark gray sedan, which, according to police, may have been occupied by two other people.

So far, police have received multiple videos captured by bystanders, similar to the video shared by the department on Facebook.

Police encourage anyone with video or information about the incident to contact the department’s Investigations Unit at 708-453-4770.