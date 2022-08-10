Video shows group of New York City teens opening fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City have released a disturbing video showing a group of teenagers opening fire in broad daylight at a 17-year-old victim.

Investigators are searching Wednesday for four unknown individuals following the attack that unfolded Monday afternoon in the city’s Queens borough.

The New York City Police Department, in a statement to Fox News Digital, said "two of the individuals discharged firearms" at the male victim.

"The victim sustained a gunshot wound to [the] right thigh and was transported by EMS to Long Island Jewish Hospital in stable condition," police said. "The individuals fled on foot to parts unknown."

Video of the incident shows one of the teens gesturing off-screen to the victim before two others behind him draw handguns and start firing.

The teens then flee down a sidewalk as the victim runs away in the other direction.

"The individuals being sought are described as males approximately in their teens with dark complexions, slim builds and were all wearing facemasks," the NYPD said.