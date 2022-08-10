Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Video shows group of New York City teens opening fire

NYPD seeking four individuals following shooting in Queens

Video shows a non-fatal shooting and assault in broad daylight in New York City Video

Video shows a non-fatal shooting and assault in broad daylight in New York City

NYPD is currently searching for a group of men who shot at another individual and then ran away. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. (Credit: NYPD)

Police in New York City have released a disturbing video showing a group of teenagers opening fire in broad daylight at a 17-year-old victim. 

Investigators are searching Wednesday for four unknown individuals following the attack that unfolded Monday afternoon in the city’s Queens borough. 

The New York City Police Department, in a statement to Fox News Digital, said "two of the individuals discharged firearms" at the male victim. 

One of the teenagers is first seen gesturing off-screen toward the victim.

One of the teenagers is first seen gesturing off-screen toward the victim. (NYPD)

"The victim sustained a gunshot wound to [the] right thigh and was transported by EMS to Long Island Jewish Hospital in stable condition," police said. "The individuals fled on foot to parts unknown." 

The suspects, which have not been identified, then are seen opening fire at the 17-year-old victim.

The suspects, which have not been identified, then are seen opening fire at the 17-year-old victim. (NYPD)

Video of the incident shows one of the teens gesturing off-screen to the victim before two others behind him draw handguns and start firing. 

The suspects then fled the scene on foot following the shooting.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot following the shooting. (NYPD)

The teens then flee down a sidewalk as the victim runs away in the other direction. 

"The individuals being sought are described as males approximately in their teens with dark complexions, slim builds and were all wearing facemasks," the NYPD said. 