Video shows California woman smashing homeowner's windows with pickax, glass falls in baby bassinet

A California woman has been caught on video using a pickax to smash the front windows of a family’s home, reportedly causing shards of glass to fall into a baby’s bassinet inside.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in Pasadena at a property the victims recently moved into, KABC reports.

"I get the notification from our doorbell, and it's like a two-second clip of someone just smashing our door," Arman Tchoukadarian, the homeowner, told the station, noting that his mother-in-law was watching his 6-week-old daughter when the events unfolded.

"My mother-in-law's first instinct was to grab the baby," he added. "Two seconds later, all you see is huge shards of glass in the bassinet where she would be. It was miracle she reacted fast enough or else my daughter would be dead."

Neighbors later helped track down the woman seen with the pickax – identified by police as Beverly Baker, 65, who owns property nearby, according to KABC.

She was taken into custody after a brief standoff, and Tchoukadarian told the station that the eight windows destroyed in the attack are now boarded up while his family is staying with relatives at another location.

"It doesn't appear there was any relation between the suspect, Mrs. Baker, and the victims," Pasadena Police Cmdr. Bill Grisafe told KABC, adding that police are investigating whether Baker was "suffering some type of mental health crisis."

The total damage was estimated to be around $20,000.

"Everyone's still shaken up," Tchoukadarian said to KABC. "We bought this house from scratch. We put all our savings into this house because it's a nice neighborhood. We grew up here, and this is how we get welcome to the neighborhood."