California

California stuntman crashes to the ground as human cannonball act goes horribly wrong, video shows

Video shows daredevil Chachi Valencia's human cannonball act taking a terrifying turn after a gust of wind knocks him off course

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
SEE IT: Bystander footage shows the moment a stuntman's human cannonball act takes a horrible turn Video

Chachi Valencia is recovering from multiple injuries after his human cannonball stunt resulted in him crashing into the concrete when a gust of wind blew him off course. (Michael Betzler via Storyful)

Terrifying bystander footage shows the moment an experienced stuntman’s act went awry in front of a shocked crowd of onlookers at a California fair earlier this month. 

Chachi Valencia, whose stage name is The Rocketman Valencia, was performing his death-defying human cannonball act at the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indigo when a strong gust of wind blew him off course on March 2. 

"Taking it day by day with my faithful pup by his side," David Valencia wrote in an update to Chachi’s GoFundMe page. "Grateful for time to heal and soak up all the love and snuggles. Here's to brighter days ahead." 

Chachi Valencia at the Riverside County Fair in California

Chachi Valencia flies through the air seconds after being launched from his 35-foot human cannon at the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indigo, California on March 2, 2025.  (Michael Betzler via Storyful)

Footage from the accident shows Valencia, a sixth-generation circus performer, sailing through the air after being launched from a 35-foot human cannon. As he falls to the landing spot, a gust of wind blows him toward the side of the net, causing him to bounce into the air and smash into the concrete ground below. 

"Right before the shot, I think the wind moved and it started a crosswind, and that's what happened—the wind caught me and threw me off to one side," Valencia told Fox 11

Valencia can be seen laying motionless on the ground as employees rushed to call emergency responders. 

Chachi Valencia at the Riverside County Fair in California

Chachi Valencia’s stunt goes horribly wrong as a gust of wind veers him toward the side of the net, causing him to bounce into the air and land on the concrete at the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indigo, California on March 2, 2025.  (Michael Betzler via Storyful)

"I don't remember anything until I was in the ambulance on my way to the hospital," Valencia said.

Riverside County Fairgrounds did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

The daredevil sustained multiple injuries from the incident - including a broken wrist, cracked ribs and a lacerated liver - and was rushed to the hospital, where he was discharged just a few hours later. 

"I'm really sore. It's hard for me to move around—it's mostly because of the cracked ribs that I have," Valencia told Fox 11. "I also have a broken wrist that's not bothering me so bad."

Chachi Valencia at the Riverside County Fair in California

Chachi Valencia flies through the air seconds after being launched from his 35-foot human cannon at the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indigo, California on March 2, 2025.  (Michael Betzler via Storyful)

Before each launch, Valencia must decide if the conditions are safe for him to perform, and he admits to weighing the option of backing out due to the fairground’s windy conditions shortly before the accident. 

"You see all the people who are waiting for you to do your thing, and they're so excited, and you know I just couldn't cancel, you know?" he said.

Valencia has 23 years of experience performing his human cannonball stunt, appearing at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony and various sporting events throughout the United States, according to his website. 

But before Valencia can return to the sky to continue his two-decade-long career, he must focus on rehabilitation and healing from his injuries, while reevaluating his risk-tolerance for his gravity-defying stunt. 

"I will definitely not take as many risks, as many chances, especially when it's windy," Valencia said.

