Video showing New York City teens opening fire may have been gang initiation: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An incident in which a group of New York City teenagers were caught on video opening fire in broad daylight is being investigated as a possible act of gang initiation, a report says.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in the shooting of a 17-year-old that occurred Monday afternoon in the city’s Queens borough.

"He could lose his life, just like that," the mother of the victim told ABC 7. "They need to get the guns off the road. They need to do something about this."

Police are looking into whether the shooting is linked to a gang initiation, according to the station.

VIDEO SHOWS GROUP OF NEW YORK CITY TEENS OPENING FIRE

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday from Fox News Digital.

In a statement Wednesday, the NYPD said two of the four individuals seen on video "discharged firearms" at the male victim.

ELDERLY MAN DEFENDING NYC LAUNDROMAT FROM HAMMER-WIELDING DETERGENT BANDIT CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"The victim sustained a gunshot wound to [the] right thigh and was transported by EMS to Long Island Jewish Hospital in stable condition," police said. "The individuals fled on foot to parts unknown."

Video of the incident shows one of the teens gesturing off-screen to the victim before two others behind him draw handguns and start firing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teens then flee down a sidewalk as the victim runs away in the other direction.

"The individuals being sought are described as males approximately in their teens with dark complexions, slim builds and were all wearing facemasks," the NYPD said.