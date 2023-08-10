Expand / Collapse search
Utah
Published

Video exposes tense moments prior to deadly FBI raid on man accused of threatening Biden

Craig Deleeuw Robertson was shot and killed during an FBI raid in Utah Wednesday after allegedly making death threats against the president

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz , Adam Sabes | Fox News
Harrowing video shows FBI standoff with Utah man accused of threatening Biden

Harrowing video shows FBI standoff with Utah man accused of threatening Biden

Neighbors witnessed the raid and recorded portions on cellphone video. (Fox News Digital) 

Harrowing video shows the moments before and after a deadly FBI raid in Provo, Utah, on the home of Craig Robertson, a 74-year-old woodworker accused of making death threats against President Biden and other high-profile Democrats.

Days before the president was set to visit the state, Robertson wrote an ominous Facebook post, according to the FBI.

"I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the m24 sniper rifle. welcom, buffoon-in-chief!"

He had access to the suit and rifle he mentioned, according to a federal court filing. FBI agents arrived at his home Wednesday morning to serve arrest and search warrants.

WHO WAS CRAIG ROBERTSON? UTAH MAN KILLED BY FBI AGENTS AFTER ALLEGEDLY MAKING THREATS AGAINST PRESIDENT BIDEN

The aftermath of an FBI raid in Utah

Images show the aftermath of an FBI raid in Utah on the home of Craig Robertson, a 74-year-old Provo man accused of making death threats against President Biden. (Fox News Digital )

A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that Robertson was holding a weapon. After a standoff, agents opened fire, killing him around 6:14 a.m., Fox News reported Wednesday.

Robertson is accused of making numerous violent threats in court documents and was first reported to the FBI in March for a threat against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

WATCH: Harrowing video shows FBI standoff with Utah man accused of threatening Biden

Harrowing video shows FBI standoff with Utah man accused of threatening Biden Video

His prior criminal history appears to be relatively minor. Records shows he pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in Utah County in 1998. Neighbors say he was active in the local church.

But his posts repeatedly mentioned killing the president and other high-profile Democrats, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, in addition to members of the FBI, according to court filings.

Jon Michael Ossola, a neighbor who witnessed portions of the raid, said he and his wife typically are getting ready to go to the gym around the time authorities showed up at Robertson's front door Wednesday.

Robertson Ghillie Suit screenshots from criminal complaint

The FBI says these images posted to Facebook show Craig Robertson "demonstrating his ability to conduct sniper tactics." (DOJ)

"We woke up, and then we started hearing some weird noises, and we went around the corner," he told Fox News Digital. "That's when they started just kind of shouting, and there's like a full SWAT team there."

After agents identified themselves as law enforcement, Robertson did not cooperate.

Craig FBI

Utah resident Craig Robertson was killed on Wednesday morning while Federal Bureau of Investigation agents attempted to execute a search and arrest warrant, and officials say the man had made numerous online threats against President Biden and other politicians. (Department of Justice)

"He started yelling back like, 'I haven't broken any federal laws,'" Ossola told Fox News Digital. "And that kind of went on for a while until like there was a bunch of flash bangs that went off, and there were a lot of loud bangs –obviously some gunshots."

FBI AGENTS KILL MAN IN UTAH WHO ALLEGEDLY THREATENED BIDEN

Travis Clark, close friend of Robertson, told Fox News Digital that the slain woodworker was the soul caretaker for a disabled adult son who also lived in the home and is blind.

Clark said he was not privy to Robertson's Facebook account and that he learned about the posts Wednesday.

"It's pretty shocking stuff, but it's not the Craig Robertson I knew," he said. "And it just feels to me like he was just leaning into an online persona and just shooting his mouth off."

Print-outs of online posts made by Craig Deleeuw Robertson

The complaint in United States District Court against Craig Deleeuw Robertson, featuring threatening online postings by Robertson, is photographed in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Robertson, an armed Utah man accused of making violent threats against President Joe Biden, was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities say. The shooting happened as special agents tried to serve a warrant on Robertson's home in Provo, south of Salt Lake City.  (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

He said Robertson was about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed 300 pounds. He "could barely get around with a cane" and had difficulty standing up on his own.

"You know, he could be cantankerous from time to time; he could tell an off color joke from time to time – but there was absolutely nothing about him that would make you think that he was mentally unstable or that he was a danger," he said. "And I have to stress this, physically, he was just incapable of enacting any of the threats that I saw."

Alleged FBI threat from Craig Robertson

This screenshot was attributed to Craig Robertson's Facebook account and included in the criminal complaint. (DOJ)

But Robertson may have made good on at least one threat – to meet the FBI with a loaded gun if they returned to his house.

The conversation and the shooting itself are not clear on the video, but bangs can be heard.

After about a half-hour, the neighbor said, authorities retrieved Robertson's body from the home.

Craig Robertson Nail Driver image from criminal complaint

A photo from court documents in which the FBI says Craig Robertson described a rifle as a "DEMOCRAT ERADICATOR." (DOJ)

A medical team determined he was deceased and laid a sheet over his remains until they placed them in an ambulance and drove away.

Authorities were still on scene as of Thursday morning.

The aftermath of an FBI raid in Utah

Images show the aftermath of an FBI raid in Utah on the home of Craig Robertson, a 74-year-old Provo man accused of making death threats against President Biden. (Fox News Digital )

A spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service acknowledged the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, but deferred questions to the FBI and Department of Justice.

"He had a lot of political opinions, but he was very conservative, very pro-Second Amendment, But, you know, this is Utah," Clark said. "That's not unusual."

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports