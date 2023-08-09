FBI agents kill man in Utah who allegedly threatened Biden

FBI agents killed a man who allegedly made threats against President Biden on social media.

Federal law enforcement sources told Fox News that Craig Robertson was killed while FBI agents attempted to serve an arrest and search warrant at a residence in Provo, Utah on Wednesday morning at around 6:15 a.m..

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prosecutors allege that Robertson posted the following on social media: "I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the m24 sniper rifle. welcom, buffoon-in-chief!"