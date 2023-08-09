Expand / Collapse search
FBI agents kill man in Utah who allegedly threatened Biden

Federal law enforcement sources tell Fox News that FBI agents were executing a warrant

By Jake Gibson , David Spunt , Adam Sabes | Fox News
Man killed in raid related to alleged threats against President Biden, others Video

Man killed in raid related to alleged threats against President Biden, others

Fox News chief Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel has the latest on reports the FBI shot and killed a man in Utah who allegedly made threats against President Biden and others on 'The Story.'

FBI agents killed a man who allegedly made threats against President Biden on social media.

Federal law enforcement sources told Fox News that Craig Robertson was killed while FBI agents attempted to serve an arrest and search warrant at a residence in Provo, Utah on Wednesday morning at around 6:15 a.m..

US President Joe Biden speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Prosecutors allege that Robertson posted the following on social media: "I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the m24 sniper rifle. welcom, buffoon-in-chief!"

