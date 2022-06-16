Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Video shows 'scared' California Sam's Club shoppers evacuate over reports of possible gunman

Fullerton Police ultimately make arrest 'for unrelated warrants'

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
California Sam’s Club evacuated over reports of possible gunman Video

California Sam’s Club evacuated over reports of possible gunman

Police in Fullerton, California evacuated a Sam’s Club on Wednesday following reports of a gunman there, but ultimately deemed the location safe and made an unrelated arrest. (Credit: Julie Riesgo/Body Cams+/TMX)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Videos are emerging of police in California drawing their weapons as terrified shoppers evacuated a Sam’s Club store over reports of a gunman there. 

The incident unfolded around 5:48 p.m. Wednesday in Fullerton, just outside of Los Angeles, after the Fullerton Police Department says it received "reports of a male possibly armed with a shotgun.  

"Officers arrived on scene and immediately worked to evacuate the store," police said. 

But after a "thorough search and investigation, Officers deemed the location safe and no weapons were located," the department added. 

SLAIN CALIFORNIA POLICE OFFICERS SHOT BY SUSPECT ON PROBATION LEAVE BEHIND KIDS 

Shoppers are seen being escorted out of a Sam's Club store in Fullerton, California on Wednesday.

Shoppers are seen being escorted out of a Sam's Club store in Fullerton, California on Wednesday. (Julie Riesgo/Body Cams+/TMX)

Fullerton Police say they "detained a male who was possibly involved in [an] incident outside the store while a thorough search was conducted in and around the building." 

"The detained male was arrested for unrelated warrants and booked at the Fullerton City Jail," it also said. 

Footage from the scene showed at least six responding police officers – two of which had their weapons drawn – setting up position near one of the entrances of the store.  

"I’m scared," one of the shoppers is heard saying. 

Police are seen drawing their weapons while responding to the Sam's Club in Fullerton, California.

Police are seen drawing their weapons while responding to the Sam's Club in Fullerton, California. (Julie Riesgo/Body Cams+/TMX)

The officers then gesture for people to start leaving the area and shoppers are seen streaming out of the building. 

A person is seen being placed in handcuffs as the store was being evacuated. 

Fullerton Police say they made an arrest for "unrelated warrants."

Fullerton Police say they made an arrest for "unrelated warrants." (Julie Riesgo/Body Cams+/TMX)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In another video, a crowd of shoppers are seen filing out of the store, some taking their carts with them. 

"Quickly guys please, quickly, out out out!" a voice is heard saying. 