Slain California police officers shot by suspect on probation leave behind kids, including twin boys

The identities of two Southern California police officers who were killed in the line of duty during a shootout were revealed Wednesday.

The El Monte Police Department identified the officers as Cpl. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana. Both were raised in El Monte, located east of downtown Los Angeles.

"Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana paid the ultimate sacrifice, while in performance of a noble profession, serving the community they loved," a department statement said.

Paredes began his law enforcement career as a police cadet with the department and served in the police force for 22 years. He worked in various specialized assignments and left behind a wife, daughter and son. Santana initially worked for the city's Public Works Department before starting his law enforcement career with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

He left after three years to become an El Monte police officer. He leaves behind a wife, daughter and a pair of twin boys.

Both officers were shot and killed Tuesday night while responding to a motel over a possible stabbing. Once at the scene, they confronted a suspect and a shootout occurred.

They were struck by gunfire and taken to a Los Angeles hospital where they later died, officials said.

The suspect, Justin Flores, died at the scene. He was on probation at the time of the killing for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The killings came a day after a California Highway Patrol officer was shot multiple times by a suspect in Los Angeles. He remains hospitalized.