California preschoolers' anti-Biden chant enrages parents: 'Indoctrinating her students'

A California parent was outraged after she saw video of her daughter and other preschool students chanting in class that they wanted President Biden out of office.

"Who's our President," a preschool teacher at Turning Point Christian School in Norco asked the young students, according to a short video posted on a school messaging app.

" Biden ," the students responded, KABC reported .

"What do we want to do with him?" the teacher asked.

"We want him out," the students responded in unison twice.

The incident reportedly happened on Feb. 18, just ahead of President’s Day. A video appearing to show the incident with the children's face blurred out has since surfaced on social media.

One mother, Christina McFadden, said she "was just in shock" over the video and contacted the school.

"The teacher is indoctrinating her students ," McFadden told KTLA. "Everybody has a right to believe in what they want and my daughter wasn’t given that opportunity. And especially at that age, I don’t even think that she can comprehend to make an informed decision on who and what she should believe in."

"The first thing she said to me when I picked her up was 'We want him out,'" the mom told KABC. "That was the great message she learned that day. Her first history lesson."

Officials removed the video after McFadden voiced her outrage and posted a message to the school community that the video did not meet the school’s "philosophy of honoring and respecting authority, including those in government positions."

"We are sorry for any misunderstanding this could of (sic) created. With courtesy towards the families of our campus and the children in the classroom I am asking you to please not share with others or post the video on any social media platform," the message continued, according to KABC.

Turning Point Christian School’s principal did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

McFadden said that the unidentified teacher in the video was spoken to and was "repentant," but it remains unclear if she was reprimanded.

McFadden’s daughter has since changed schools, KTLA reported.

"At this point it’s not about the school, it’s about informing students that this is happening," the mother said.