Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont
Published

Vermont State Trooper resigns as investigation into missing Rolex watch continues

Stolen Rolex watch was worth $14,000

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay while detectives investigate missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from an evidence storage room has resigned, state police have confirmed.

Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, resigned effective Tuesday, a state police spokesman said.

Detectives are investigating possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, according to court records. No charges have been filed.

State police announced DiGenova's suspension in late December.

VERMONT STATE POLICE TROOPER ACCUSED OF STEALING ROLEX WATCH FROM EVIDENCE STORAGE ROOM

A state trooper who was accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex watch in Vermont has resigned.

A state trooper who was accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex watch in Vermont has resigned.

A request for a search warrant that was approved by a judge Dec. 22 said the missing property included a Rolex wristwatch and other items seized by narcotics investigators and Burlington police on Nov. 22. DiGenova showed a Rolex to another trooper and then had a watch appraised by a Burlington jeweler, according to the search warrant request. DiGenova told investigators he'd bought the watch from a relative and returned it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DiGenova’s lawyer, David Sleigh, said last month that a number of troopers had access to the property room and DiGenova had been trying to buy a watch for his son's 21st birthday and he got one from a cousin that he later returned.