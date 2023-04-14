Vermont prison chief under investigation for alleged misconduct

The superintendent of the prison in Springfield has been placed on paid administrative leave while officials investigate a misconduct allegation against him, the Vermont Department of Corrections said.

In a news release issued late Thursday, the department did not elaborate on the nature of the allegations against Mike Lyon, but said they aren't related to a number of recent deaths at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

The Vermont Department of Human Resources will conduct an independent investigation, the department said. It is unclear if Lyon has someone representing him. An email address or phone number for him could not be found Friday.

Monique Sullivan, a supervisor at the prison, will serve as acting superintendent.

The Springfield prison has a capacity of 370, not counting an admissions area. It includes medical facilities and a housing unit for elderly and chronically ill individuals.

Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml says the department is committed to thoroughly investigating all allegations of misconduct.

"Often these investigations reveal areas for improvement, which support our effort to continuously better our system and live up to our values," Deml said in the news release.