Vermont police continue search for suspect who shot officer, residents urged to use caution

Vermont police searched Friday for a man they say exchanged gunfire with a Morristown police officer, leaving the officer with minor injuries.

Schools in the area closed Friday and police urged local businesses and residents to use caution while the search continues for the suspect.

State police say the incident began about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday when a local officer responded to a complaint of a kidnapping and a domestic disturbance. When the officer got there, he recognized the man from previous interactions. Police said the man started shooting at the officer almost the moment he arrived at the home.

MAN REPORTEDLY ASSAULTED COPS, FIREMAN WHILE IN CUSTODY FOR VERMONT AIRPORT DISTURBANCE

Police couldn't find the suspect Thursday night. They say he has a gun, but don't think he has access to a vehicle. They think he's somewhere near the location where the shooting took place, near the downtown of the village of Morrisville.

It's located within the town of Morristown, a community of about 5,500, located 20 miles northwest of the Vermont capital of Montpelier.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police didn't specify what the officer's injuries were, or if he was shot, saying only that the injuries were minor, and that he was released from a local hospital.