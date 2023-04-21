Expand / Collapse search
Vermont police continue search for suspect who shot officer, residents urged to use caution

VT schools in the area were closed as the search continues

Vermont police searched Friday for a man they say exchanged gunfire with a Morristown police officer, leaving the officer with minor injuries.

Schools in the area closed Friday and police urged local businesses and residents to use caution while the search continues for the suspect.

State police say the incident began about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday when a local officer responded to a complaint of a kidnapping and a domestic disturbance. When the officer got there, he recognized the man from previous interactions. Police said the man started shooting at the officer almost the moment he arrived at the home.

Police couldn't find the suspect Thursday night. They say he has a gun, but don't think he has access to a vehicle. They think he's somewhere near the location where the shooting took place, near the downtown of the village of Morrisville.

A suspect who exchanged gunfire with Vermont police is still on the loose. Businesses and residents in the area have been urged to use caution as the search continues. (Fox News)

It's located within the town of Morristown, a community of about 5,500, located 20 miles northwest of the Vermont capital of Montpelier.

Police didn't specify what the officer's injuries were, or if he was shot, saying only that the injuries were minor, and that he was released from a local hospital.