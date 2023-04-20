Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont
Published

Man reportedly assaulted cops, fireman while in custody for Vermont airport disturbance

The suspect reportedly became agitated by a routine hand-swab procedure at Burlington International Airport

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man caused a disturbance at a checkpoint at the Burlington International Airport and assaulted a police officer after he was taken into custody for refusing to leave, police said.

VERMONT'S BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TO BE RENAMED AFTER SEN. PATRICK LEAHY

Vermont in the news

A 63-year-old man has been admitted to a hospital after attempting to bite and kick police officers and headbutting a firefighter while in custody for a disturbance caused at Vermonts Burlington International Airport. (Fox News)

The 63-year-old man became agitated and disruptive at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint Wednesday after his hands were swabbed during a routine security procedure, police said. The checkpoint had to be closed briefly. Police and South Burlington Fire Department personnel tried to calm the man and offered him medical care, which he refused, police said.

WOMAN CHARGED AFTER FORCING FLIGHT TO DIVERT TO KANSAS CITY

Airport officials said the man would not be allowed to fly and needed to leave the airport, which he refused to do, police said. He was taken into custody for unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct and transported to police headquarters. A judge ordered that the man be released with conditions. The man then refused to leave the holding area and assaulted an officer, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He then tried to kick and bite officers and head-butted a fire department employee as they attempted to take him to the University of Vermont Medical Center for a mental health evaluation, police said. He was admitted to the hospital.