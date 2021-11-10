Vermont GOP chair says rally in hometown of Brandon puts positive spin on anti-Biden slogan

The newly-elected chair of the Vermont Republican Party said he will hold a rally in his hometown of Brandon, Vermont, to put a positive spin on the anti-Biden phrase, "Let’s Go Brandon!"

"It taps into the fact that people feel like they're not being heard, not being represented, that they're being glossed over and lost, especially in political considerations. And so I really wanted to do this rally, partly because to show the rest of the world the Vermont way to take something that's toxic, negative and natural and recycle it, like we do in Vermont," Paul Dame said in a Youtube video about the rally on Saturday.

The phrase "Let’s go Brandon" went viral last month, after an NBC interview with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown. Fans of NASCAR were chanting "F--- Joe Biden" during the interview, and in an apparent attempt to steer the interview away from politics, reporter Kelli Stavast said they were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon," in support of Brown.

The interview spread on social media, and "Let’s go Brandon" became synonymous with criticism of President Biden.

"To focus on the future, we've got to make sure that we can leave behind the past. And that's what I'm hoping this event is, is sort of a pivot. If you've been frustrated, angry about national politics, leave that frustration and anger behind and let's move forward into something that's positive and, and local," Dame continued.

He noted he does not expect a large crowd.

"If we had 20 or 30 people, I’d be happy with that," Dame said, according to VTDigger.

Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s office said that the governor was not aware of the event until recently and does not plan to attend.

"The Governor had no knowledge of the event before it was announced, and of course will not be participating," Scott spokesman Jason Maulucci wrote in an email to VTDigger. "He has repeatedly called for less divisiveness in our politics and the need for leaders to treat each other respectfully, even when there are genuine policy disagreements."

"It’s lighthearted but I take it somewhat personally – if you take it literally," Scott said on Tuesday afternoon, according to WCAX. "I just don’t think it’s necessary at this point in time."