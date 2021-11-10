Expand / Collapse search
Vermont GOP chair says rally in hometown of Brandon puts positive spin on anti-Biden slogan

'Take something that's toxic, negative and natural and recycle it,' the Vermont Republican Party chair said

By Emma Colton | Fox News
The newly-elected chair of the Vermont Republican Party said he will hold a rally in his hometown of Brandon, Vermont, to put a positive spin on the anti-Biden phrase, "Let’s Go Brandon!"

"It taps into the fact that people feel like they're not being heard, not being represented, that they're being glossed over and lost, especially in political considerations. And so I really wanted to do this rally, partly because to show the rest of the world the Vermont way to take something that's toxic, negative and natural and recycle it, like we do in Vermont," Paul Dame said in a Youtube video about the rally on Saturday.

CHANTS OF 'F--- JOE BIDEN' RAIN DOWN FROM NASCAR STANDS DURING INTERVIEW WITH TALLADEGA WINNER

The phrase "Let’s go Brandon" went viral last month, after an NBC interview with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown. Fans of NASCAR were chanting "F--- Joe Biden" during the interview, and in an apparent attempt to steer the interview away from politics, reporter Kelli Stavast said they were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon," in support of Brown. 

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: A NASCAR fan holds a "Lets Go Brandon" sign during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: A NASCAR fan holds a "Lets Go Brandon" sign during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The interview spread on social media, and "Let’s go Brandon" became synonymous with criticism of President Biden. 

"To focus on the future, we've got to make sure that we can leave behind the past. And that's what I'm hoping this event is, is sort of a pivot. If you've been frustrated, angry about national politics, leave that frustration and anger behind and let's move forward into something that's positive and, and local," Dame continued. 

He noted he does not expect a large crowd. 

President Joe Biden delivers an update on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden delivers an update on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"If we had 20 or 30 people, I’d be happy with that," Dame said, according to VTDigger

FLORIDA MAN FACES DAILY FINES FOR MASSIVE 'LET'S GO BRANDON' SIGN AND PRO-TRUMP SIGN: 'THAT'S FREE SPEECH'

Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s office said that the governor was not aware of the event until recently and does not plan to attend. 

"The Governor had no knowledge of the event before it was announced, and of course will not be participating," Scott spokesman Jason Maulucci wrote in an email to VTDigger. "He has repeatedly called for less divisiveness in our politics and the need for leaders to treat each other respectfully, even when there are genuine policy disagreements."

"It’s lighthearted but I take it somewhat personally – if you take it literally," Scott said on Tuesday afternoon, according to WCAX. "I just don’t think it’s necessary at this point in time."