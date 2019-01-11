Las Vegas woman who allegedly ran over, killed manicurist after skipping out on bill arrested, police say

After nearly two weeks on the run, a woman accused of fatally running over a salon worker after bailing on her $35 manicure bill has been arrested in Arizona, police say.

Krystal Whipple, 21, was arrested in Glendale on Friday afternoon after being taken into custody by a team of Phoenix-based area fugitive hunters working alongside local authorities, Las Vegas police said.

A manhunt for Whipple began on Dec. 29 after she allegedly ran over and killed 51-year-old salon owner Ngoc Q. Nguyen.

According to police, Whipple tried to pay for her manicure with a fraudulent credit card before telling Nguyen she was going to her car to get cash.

The victim saw Whipple driving away and went in front of the car to stop it but was instead struck by the vehicle and dragged about 50 feet. She died as a result of her injuries.

Police released footage of the incident hoping to identify the suspect and then on Jan. 4, a warrant for Whipple’s arrest was issued. She is facing murder and robbery charges.

Police say the vehicle used in the assault was identified as a stolen rental. It was later found abandoned at an apartment complex.

Las Vegas police Officer Jacinto Rivera said he did not immediately have details of the arrest but added that prosecutors will seek Whipple's extradition from Arizona to Las Vegas.

Whipple has a criminal record in Las Vegas including a conviction in 2017 for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle. Clark County District Court records said she was sentenced to four months in jail for violating probation in that case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.