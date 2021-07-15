Woman accused of aiding in Vanessa Guillén's murder indicted

A woman accused of helping U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén’s killer dismember and dispose of her body faces an 11-count federal indictment for her alleged role in concealing the Fort Hood soldier’s death.

A grand jury indicted Cecily Ann Aguilar on Tuesday on charges including accessory after the fact, destruction of records, conspiracy to tamper with documents, tampering with documents and issuing false statements in the federal court, ABC News reported.

Aguilar was hit with the charges a month after a Texas judge denied her motion asking that her confession in the crime be thrown out, according to the network.

Guillén, 20, who had been stationed at the Texas military facility, went missing in April 2020. Her body was found in a shallow grave a couple of months later.

Spc. Aaron David Robinson, the soldier who bludgeoned her to death with a hammer and later dismembered her, shot himself after being confronted by investigators.

Guillén had also been sexually assaulted by another soldier at Food Hood, military officials said in April.

The Army has announced that it had taken disciplinary action against 21 officers and non-commissioned officers at the troubled base in connection with the murder.

Eight senior commanders were fired – but no criminal charges were brought against any of the soldiers as a result of the investigation, military officials have said.

According to the indictment, Aguilar "did unlawfully and knowingly combine, conspire, confederate and agree with another person to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal any record, document and other object, to wit: the body of V.G., and did attempt to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding," ABC News reported.

Aguilar, who was Robinson’s girlfriend at the time, was charged in July 2020 with one federal count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Documents cited by the network stated that she and Robinson dismembered Guillén’s body, destroyed some of it and concealed what was left of her remains.

Aguilar allegedly made false statements "to prevent" Robinson and herself "from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime."

The attorney for Guillen’s family told ABC News they are hoping for a "maximum sentence" for Aguilar.

"My clients, the Guillen family, and I believe that Cecily Aguilar is guilty. When the U.S. Attorney called me yesterday to tell us the news, we felt some relief knowing that justice is underway," Natalie Khawam said.

"We pray that this trial does not drag on but rather is put on a speedy trial calendar so that justice is not delayed. Vanessa was brutally murdered, in a way no one should ever be taken from this Earth," she added.

Lawyers for Aguilar did not immediately respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

