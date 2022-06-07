Texas school shooting: Survivor tells parents her teacher, after being hit, landed on top of her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 9-year-old Robb Elementary student who was hit by gunfire during the Uvalde school shooting has told her parents that her teacher – one of two killed in the attack – landed on top of her after being struck, a report says.

Kendall Olivarez also said to her family that all of her classmate friends were killed by gunman Salvador Ramos, according to WFAA. The nine-year-old reportedly has been discharged from a San Antonio hospital after undergoing five surgeries in 10 days.

"That’s going to stay with her forever, how she saw her teacher get shot," her grandmother, Tina Olivarez, told WFAA. "It just happened right in front of her."

The station, quoting Kendall, says she recalled Ramos yelling out "Y’all are done" before she became the first student shot inside her classroom on May 24.

Kendall then said teacher Irma Garcia was shot and landed on top of her, before she heard the sounds of her friends hitting the floor, one by one, WFAA reported.

Her cousin, a classmate and also a survivor, later pulled Garcia's body off of Kendall because he thought she may not have been able to breathe, the station added.

"Thank you, God, for giving her another chance," her grandfather, Jimmy Olivarez, told WFAA.

Kendall's mother says her daughter can’t sleep following the mass shooting, as she can still hear the gunshots, according to WFAA.

"We will get through this. For her, we will," Tina Olivarez said.