Uvalde shooting: 4 families sue gunman, seek answers regarding firearms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The families of four children injured during the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting are suing gunman Salvador Ramos through his estate representative.

Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also investigating the guns and ammunition Ramos used to fatally shoot 19 children and two adults on May 24 using a Daniel Defense DDM4 V7 rifle , according to a press release.

"This initial lawsuit will allow us to discover evidence and possibly add other parties to the lawsuit, if necessary," Henry said in a Monday statement. "The discovery process will focus on the school system, law enforcement, social media, and gun and ammunition manufacturers."

The plaintiffs representing four 9- and 10-year-old Robb Elementary School students are seeking $100 million in damages after one of the minors was shot in the leg; another was shot in the shoulder; a third was shot in the face; and a fourth was shot in the back, leg and shoulder, the complaint states.

UVALDE SHOOTING VICTIM FAMILIES URGED TO SUE GUNMAKERS, BUT WILL FACE CHALLENGE UNDER TEXAS LAWS

"Each of these children have undergone extensive medical care. Some have undergone multiple surgeries," the lawsuit states. "They have all suffered severe physical injuries and unimaginable emotional trauma. They witnessed their friends and teachers being shot and dying in front of them."

Plaintiffs are accusing Ramos, through his estate, of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, intentional infliction of emotional distress and malice. They are also demanding a trial by jury.

"The one thing that is vital in our country right now is ensuring our children go to school and come home safe," Henry said. "We want to obtain justice for the families that have been devastated by this shooting and ensure we have swift changes that protect our children while they are at school."

UVALDE, TEXAS CITY COUNCIL HOLDS EMERGENCY MEETING WITHOUT INVITING SCHOOL POLICE CHIEF ARRENDONDO

The lawsuit names Ramos' mother, Adriana Reyes, as the potential defendant because Ramos does not yet have official representation over his estate. If the court appoints a representative to handle Ramos' estate, the complaint will move forward with that person as the defendant.

PHOTOS: FAMILIES, VICTIMS OF TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING

The families' attorney is also exploring possible legal action against "all responsible parties for possible constitutional rights violations, gun law violations, and violations of laws, policies, and procedures pertaining to school safety," according to a press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramos purchased two AR-15 firearms on May 17 and May 20, respectively, prior to the shooting. When he showed up at Robb Elementary on May 24 after announcing on social media that he had just shot his grandmother and was about to "shoot up" an elementary school, he used at least one rifle and 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

In February, Henry secured a $230 million verdict in a case against the federal government for several victims of the November 2017 Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting.

Fox News' Ashley Papa contributed to this report.