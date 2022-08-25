Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Uvalde residents react to school board firing Police Chief Pete Arredondo after mass shooting: 'Long overdue'

The grandfather of a child killed in the Uvalde school mass shooting described Chief Arredondo's firing as a 'bittersweet victory'

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano , Ashley Soriano | Fox News
close
Uvalde Residents Interviews Video

Uvalde Residents Interviews

Residents of Uvalde, Texas, speak to Fox News after the school board fired police chief Pete Arredondo following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Uvalde school district fired Police Chief Pete Arredondo on Wednesday, three months after 19 children and two teachers were killed in the Robb Elementary School mass shooting.

The Board of Trustees meeting was attended by dozens of grieving community members, who have criticized Arredondo for not ordering officers to act sooner. The vote to fire Arredondo, who was not present, was unanimous.

Fox News' Ashley Soriano spoke to Uvalde residents in the wake of the ousting. She spoke to Vincent Salazar, whose 11-year-old grandaughter Layla was killed in the shooting.

"We got a bittersweet victory and it was good. But like I said, the fight has just begun," Salazar told Fox News. "We've got to clean the city up – for the people and about the people."

UVALDE VICTIMS' FAMILIES TO MEET WITH STATE COMMITTEE INVESTIGATING POLICE RESPONSE TO SCHOOL SHOOTING

Vincent Salazar, grandfather of slain student Layla Salazar, speaks with Fox News in the wake of Police Chief Pete Arredondo's firing.

Vincent Salazar, grandfather of slain student Layla Salazar, speaks with Fox News in the wake of Police Chief Pete Arredondo's firing. (Ashley Soriano/Fox News)

"And like I said, the buddy system doesn't work here no more," Salazar added.

Barbara Miller, whose niece Maranda Mathis died in the shooting, said the chief's removal was "long overdue."

UVALDE INVESTIGATION DETAILS LAW ENFORCEMENT’S ‘SYSTEMIC FAILURES’ IN SCHOOL SHOOTING RESPONSE

"He's been dragging it on for three months, and there's just really no reason," Miller said. "Accountability, you know, stand up own it and you see what it is. So let's go on and move away so someone else can do this job."

Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., May 24, 2022.

Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S., May 24, 2022. (Mikala Compton/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS)

Jesse Rizo, the uncle of victim Jacklyn Cazares, echoed Miller's concerns about the delay in firing Chief Arredondo.

"It is a step forward… but it's not something that satisfies anybody," Rizo said. "No matter how you look at it, you know, you can never bring the child back."

"It's hard to move forward if we feel like they're not being forthcoming," Rizo added.

Family, parents and friends file out of a meeting where Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo was dismissed by the Board of Trustees of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. 

Family, parents and friends file out of a meeting where Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo was dismissed by the Board of Trustees of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Rizo had previously spoken to the Associated Press about being old friends with Arredondo, who attended Uvalde High School with him. 

"I care about Pete. I care that he’s mentally OK… but I also want to hold people accountable who don’t perform their jobs properly," Rizo was quoted as saying.

  • Uvalde Robb elementary banner
    Image 1 of 7

    A banner hangs at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School, the site of a May mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, on Friday, June 3. (AP/Eric Gay)

  • Robb Elementary School shooting memorial in Uvalde, Texas
    Image 2 of 7

    Rene Lucero and his wife, Alva, visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 31. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

  • Eight year old girl signs memorial
    Image 3 of 7

    Kymber Guzman, 8, signs a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

  • People react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting
    Image 4 of 7

    People react outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

  • Two women comfort each other
    Image 5 of 7

    Two women hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.  (ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Family hugs
    Image 6 of 7

    Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022.  (ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Uvalde High School following the shooting at the elementary school
    Image 7 of 7

    Law enforcement personnel walk outside Uvalde High School after a shooting was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez talked to reporters outside of Wednesday's meeting to express support for gun control reform. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Let's not forget that accountability also starts at the political level. We have a governor who has done nothing after five mass shootings but expand access to militarized weaponry," Gutierrez said.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw identified Arredondo as the incident commander and blamed him for the more than 70-minute delay in confronting the gunman. 

Arredondo said he did not consider himself the incident commander and said he wasn't aware that children were wounded in the classroom.

Arredondo was originally suspended in June and his termination hearing had been delayed twice. 

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.