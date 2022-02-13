Utah woman's throat slit by homeless man who she let into her home to take a shower: police

A Utah woman's throat was slit by a homeless man after she let him into her home to take a shower, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police were called to the apartment around 5:00 p.m. last Sunday after receiving a report of a "woman bleeding heavily."

The victim, whose identity has not been released by police, was transported to a local hospital for emergency surgery and was later upgraded to critical but stable condition.

She told police that she let the suspect inside her residence so he could shower and described him as homeless.

The suspect, 30-year-old Eric Jones, was arrested two miles away from where he allegedly slit the woman's throat in the early hours of Feb. 11. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Salt Lake City police detective Michelle Mechling said it's unclear if the victim knew the suspect.

"It goes along with – know who you’re letting into your house and don’t let people you don’t know into your house," Mechling told FOX 13 Utah.