Polygamy essentially decriminalized in Utah

Polygamy is now effectively decriminalized in Utah.

Lawmakers passed the bill reducing bigamy from a felony to a minor infraction in February, the governor signed it in March, and it took effect Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While bigamy had been a third-degree felony for decades in the state, the attorney general's office had declined to prosecute it unless other crimes were also involved.

The new law simply makes that policy official, CNN reports.

Click here for more from Newser.