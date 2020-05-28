Utah police officer killed in shootout after domestic violence call, officials say

A Utah police officer died after a fatal shooting and another was injured while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 12:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue in Ogden, located 40 miles north of Salt Lake City, when officers responded to a call from a woman who said her husband had threatened to kill her.

Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt said the suspect confronted the officers and was uncooperative before retreating into the home. When the officers followed, they were fired upon through the door, he said.

The officer who was killed was dragged from the scene and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“A fine young officer with just 15 months on the job was killed,” Watt said during a news conference.

An adult probation and parole officer was also struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, Watt said. The gunman was also killed by officers, he said.

Children inside the home were removed and found unharmed. The gunman was found dead inside.

The shooting triggered a lockdown of the neighborhood in the northeast part of the city. Watt declined to name the deceased officer or the suspect.

“Our hearts are broken. We have lost one of our own," Watts said, holding back tears. "The days to come will be hectic for us."

"There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. The worst days in this profession are those where we lose our brothers and sisters in the line of duty. Information is still being gathered. Take a moment to think on and honor the fallen officer, their family, their colleagues and their communities," a Facebook post from the Utah Fraternal Order of Police said.