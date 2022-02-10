Utah police fall through icy pond while rescuing trapped teen

Utah police officers fell through an icy pond on Wednesday while racing to rescue a teen who was trapped in the freezing water, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports that two teenagers had fallen through the ice covering the 21st Street Pond in Ogden, police there said. After arriving, officers found one of the teens had managed to get out of the water while the other remained trapped in the ice.

Police released bodycam video that shows a bystander, his golden retriever and several officers attempting to make it across the ice to the teen before backup arrived.

As two officers slid out onto the ice to help the struggling teen, police said they fell through the ice. Police said Weber County deputies responded to help but also fell through the ice.

The first responders were eventually able to pull the teen from the ice and bring him to safety.

No officers, teens or bystanders who stopped to help reported significant injuries during the rescue, police said.

"We ask citizens to please be cautious around water where ice is present," Ogden police said. "In this season of ever-changing weather, it is uncertain as to the integrity of the ice."