CANCER

Utah mom raising money for her own funeral has died, family says

Erika Diarte-Carr started GoFundMe account in May 2022 after she was diagnosed with cancer

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A single Utah mother of two small children who was raising money for her own funeral after being diagnosed with cancer has died, according to her family. 

Erika Diarte-Carr, 33, was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung carcinoma, a rare form of cancer, in May 2022. 

Erika Diarte-Carr and her children

Erika Diarte-Carr and her children (GoFundMe)

The doctor told her there were multiple tumors that had metastasized to other parts of her body, including her skeletal system.

stethoscope

Erika Diarte-Carr was at the hospital to treat a shoulder injury in May 2022 when she learned she had stage 4 small cell lung carcinoma. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Diarte-Carr started a GoFundMe account after her diagnosis with the modest goal of $5,000. As of Oct. 14, the fund has skyrocketed to more than $1.17 million.

Doctors told Diarte-Carr in September she had three months to live. Her cousin, Angelique Rivera, posted on Facebook on Saturday that Diarte-Carr had died.

Doctor’s stethoscope

Diarte-Carr was told in September she had only three months to live. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

"It is with a heavy heart that this is the final update I will be giving for my cousin Erika. She has joined her mother Sylvia, her Brother JJ, her uncles Chava & Loui on the other side," Rivera wrote. "She fought a long and hard battle. She was strong and held on as long as she could for her babies. I know she was so thankful for all of your support and love and prayers."

Diarte-Carr leaves behind her two children: 7-year-old Jeremiah and 5-year-old Aaliyah.

Fox News Digital’s Landon Mion contributed to this report.

