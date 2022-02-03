Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Utah
Published

Utah man arrested in Amazon truck theft after he was recorded on camera, police say

Suspect jumped out of Amazon truck after realizing he was being recorded on camera, Sandy police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

He was a "Prime" suspect.

A Utah man has been tracked down and arrested in connection to the theft of an Amazon delivery truck and multiple packages last month after being recorded on a camera inside the vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.

NASHVILLE POLICE ON HUNT FOR BURGLAR SPOTTED ON CAMERA IN BLUE AND YELLOW DINOSAUR ONESIE

Police said the incident happened around Jan. 7 in the city of Sandy, located just outside of Salt Lake City, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported.

The suspect allegedly stole an Amazon truck around Jan. 7 and made off with several packages. Police said a camera inside the truck recorded the suspect.

The suspect allegedly stole an Amazon truck around Jan. 7 and made off with several packages. Police said a camera inside the truck recorded the suspect. (Sandy Police Department)

The suspect was believed to have stolen an Amazon delivery truck and drove it a short distance before realizing he was being recorded on a camera that was pointed at him inside the vehicle, police said.

He then reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

Authorities said that some packages were missing from the truck after the incident, according to the station. It was unclear what was inside the packages or how much they were worth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weeks after releasing the man’s photo and following up on tips, police on Wednesday announced the arrest of the suspect.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the man’s identity due to the ongoing investigation.

Your Money