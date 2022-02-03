Utah man arrested in Amazon truck theft after he was recorded on camera, police say

He was a "Prime" suspect.

A Utah man has been tracked down and arrested in connection to the theft of an Amazon delivery truck and multiple packages last month after being recorded on a camera inside the vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened around Jan. 7 in the city of Sandy, located just outside of Salt Lake City, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported.

The suspect was believed to have stolen an Amazon delivery truck and drove it a short distance before realizing he was being recorded on a camera that was pointed at him inside the vehicle, police said.

He then reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

Authorities said that some packages were missing from the truck after the incident, according to the station. It was unclear what was inside the packages or how much they were worth.

Weeks after releasing the man’s photo and following up on tips, police on Wednesday announced the arrest of the suspect.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the man’s identity due to the ongoing investigation.