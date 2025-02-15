USS Harry S. Truman ship collision damage revealed in new photos

New images reveal the extent of the damage the USS Harry S. Truman suffered this week when it collided with a merchant vessel near Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea.

The photos released Saturday by the Navy's Sixth Fleet show a tear on the starboard side of the aircraft carrier, near its stern.

A pipe running along the side of the ship appears to be severely damaged as well.

"The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Besiktas-M at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time, Feb. 12, while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea," the Navy's Sixth Fleet Public Affairs said in a statement earlier this week.

USS HARRY S. TRUMAN INVOLVED IN COLLISION NEAR EGYPT

"The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as there are no reports of flooding or injuries. The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition," it added.

The Navy said the incident is now "under investigation."

SIX DEADLIEST NON-COMBAT MILITARY AVIATION ACCIDENTS IN THE LAST 5 YEARS

The ship "provides a wide range of flexible mission capabilities to include maritime security operations, expeditionary power projection, forward naval presence, crisis response, sea control, deterrence, counter-terrorism, information operations and security cooperation," according to the Navy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The ship’s embarked air wing is capable of projecting tactical air power over the sea and inland, as well as providing sea based air, surface and subsurface defense capabilities," it also said.