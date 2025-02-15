Expand / Collapse search
Navy

USS Harry S. Truman ship collision damage revealed in new photos

Navy’s Nimitz-class aircraft carrier involved in collision with merchant vessel in Mediterranean Sea

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
New images reveal the extent of the damage the USS Harry S. Truman suffered this week when it collided with a merchant vessel near Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea. 

The photos released Saturday by the Navy's Sixth Fleet show a tear on the starboard side of the aircraft carrier, near its stern. 

A pipe running along the side of the ship appears to be severely damaged as well. 

"The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Besiktas-M at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time, Feb. 12, while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea," the Navy's Sixth Fleet Public Affairs said in a statement earlier this week. 

USS HARRY S. TRUMAN INVOLVED IN COLLISION NEAR EGYPT 

USS Harry S. Truman damage

Exterior damage of the USS Harry S. Truman is viewed from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Hernandez)

"The collision did not endanger the Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as there are no reports of flooding or injuries. The propulsion plants are unaffected and in a safe and stable condition," it added. 

The Navy said the incident is now "under investigation." 

SIX DEADLIEST NON-COMBAT MILITARY AVIATION ACCIDENTS IN THE LAST 5 YEARS 

USS Harry S. Truman damage to ship

The collision that the USS Harry S. Truman was involved in on Wednesday, Feb. 12 remains under investigation. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Hernandez)

The ship "provides a wide range of flexible mission capabilities to include maritime security operations, expeditionary power projection, forward naval presence, crisis response, sea control, deterrence, counter-terrorism, information operations and security cooperation," according to the Navy. 

USS Harry Truman collision damage

The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier was damaged in a collision with merchant vessel Besiktas-M, Feb. 12, 2025, while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt.  (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam | U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

"The ship’s embarked air wing is capable of projecting tactical air power over the sea and inland, as well as providing sea based air, surface and subsurface defense capabilities," it also said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.