US withdraws from Turkey's border along Syria before expected invasion; Trump wants Pelosi, Schiff impeached

Turkey announces incursion of northeast Syria, Kurds vow 'all-out' war as US troops are moved from area

The White House announced late Sunday that Turkey will soon move forward with its planned military operation in northeast Syria in an area where U.S. troops have been deployed and operating with Kurdish-led forces. The U.S. will not be involved in the operation, the White House said. President Trump spoke with Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan by telephone. U.S. troops will be moved from the area. Hours after the announcement, Kurdish-led forces in Syria reported that American troops have begun withdrawing from areas along Turkey's border. Click here to read more on our top story.

Trump calls for Pelosi, Schiff impeachment over whistleblower actions

President Trump on Sunday tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., should be impeached over their handling of the whistleblower investigation. Trump said "Nervous Nancy" was aware of "Shifty Adam Schiff" and his "massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people.” Trump pointed to Schiff's recent “parody” speech in Congress where he read a dramatization of the president's July 25 call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire's hearing.

Trump has been under an impeachment investigation over his interaction Zelensky after it was revealed that he requested that Ukraine government officials investigate the Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, improvised parts of the transcript for effect and framed it as satire. Trump was also apparently eluding to reports that Schiff's false earlier claim that the unnamed whistleblower did not speak to his committee. Click here for more on our other top story.

House Dems believe they have enough votes to pass articles of impeachment

Trump's tweets on Pelosi and Schiff came as a senior member of the House Democratic Caucus told Fox News that House Democrats believe they have the required 217 votes needed to pass articles of impeachment against the president stemming from his controversial Ukraine call and send articles to the Senate -- even before the completion of their formal inquiry and planned hearings.

The senior House Democrat said it's unlikely Pelosi will give in to the president's demand for an "inquiry vote." The source said that while leadership hasn't officially whipped or nose-counted a vote to "impeach," they believed the numbers were there based on the 227 votes already on record for an inquiry and were working under that assumption. Click here for more on this story.

In other developments in the formal Trump impeachment inquiry: Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday vowed to expose the anonymous whistleblowers against Trump if Democrats move forward with impeachment. A second unidentified whistleblower was confirmed Sunday morning, reportedly with firsthand information to support some of the allegations made by the first whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry on Trump. Graham said that if Democrats follow through on their desire to impeach Trump, he will make sure that the whistleblowers will have to come forward and testify.

GM-UAW talks take turn for worse; settlement not near

It was a rough weekend for settlement talks in the now four-week-old strike by UAW workers against General Motors. Talks took a turn for the worse, hitting a big snag over product commitments for U.S. factories, a union official wrote in an email to members. The letter from UAW Vice President Terry Dittes casts doubt on whether there will be a quick settlement in the contract dispute, which sent 49,000 workers to the picket lines on Sept. 16, crippling GM's factories.

Supreme Court kicks off election-year agenda with hot-button immigration, guns and abortion cases

U.S. Supreme Court will launch its new term Monday, and a 5-4 conservative majority could be poised to provide the White House with significant legal and political victories -- or setbacks. Such are the unusual dynamics now percolating from the nation's highest court. The justices' election-year agenda includes cases dealing with Trump's executive power over immigration, along with LGBTQ workplace discrimination, gun rights and abortion regulations. All are teed up to be argued this term, with religious liberty and health-care appeals good bets to be added to the docket. All will likely be decided in a presidential election year.

